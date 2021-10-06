Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall

After meeting on season 17 of The Bachelorette and a season-long bromance during season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, Bonsall asked his best bud to leave the beach with him. Following the software salesman’s sweet invite during the October 2021 finale, Clancy quickly broke things off with Tia Booth before the friends left the beach together. They’ve since become roommates in San Diego.

“A lot has led to this point, it may not have ended how I intended, but better than I could’ve hoped with a brother for life,” Clancy captioned a tribute post via Instagram in October 2021. “Dudes as solid as the base of the great pyramid. We got each other’s six on some gang s—t. I love you all, this is only the beginning ❤️😉.”