Ivan’s Religious Beliefs

The fan-favorite revealed during his “Off the Vine” interview that he is “agnostic.”

“A lot of people confuse it for being atheist, which is not what I am,” he explained. “Atheist is taking a hard stance that there is no God, and that’s not what I believe at all. It’s completely different things, but everybody confuses it. Agnostic is strictly saying, I don’t know, basically. … So, it all gets kind of crazy and when we get into the details of things when she maybe starts asking me about like my beliefs about like, is there a heaven or is there a hell, that kind of stuff, I’m gonna be, like, yeah, my answer’s gonna be different than yours. Because I’m gonna tell our kids, I don’t know what there is, and then you can tell the kids whatever you want, and you can take them to church, that’s completely fine with me.”

He concluded: “For Tayshia, it’s something different, where she, I guess, actually wanted to date someone who is Christian. And that’s completely fine, and that’s how a lot of people are.”