The Overnight Storm

During season 3, Parsifal III encountered a sudden storm that caused the wind to pick up extremely quickly and things subsequently became dangerous for everyone on board. Deckhand Tom Pearson didn’t realize what was happening while on anchor watch until the situation became very serious.

“The whole thing was such a nightmare,” Captain Glenn told E! News in March 2022. “It’s as serious as it gets. I mean, there are boats, similar boats, who have been in the same situation where they didn’t recover.”

The captain noted that the person meant to be keeping watch was “a massive disappointment,” adding, “Everybody else pretty much — especially Gary and Colin — did an amazing exemplary job.”

Tom, for his part, later said that the incident would stay with him forever as he learned to “grow from this experience” in the future.

“I completely 100% take responsibility for what happened That night, I have no excuses and I blame no one but myself. At the beginning I will admit I went into straight denial and didn’t want to think of the possibility that I could of caused a very serious situation,” he wrote via Instagram that same month. “I know I said it at the time but I would like to apologise to the crew for putting you through that uncomfortable situation and to the guests we had onboard I really hope you know my apology is sincere and you deserved better from me that night. I was very distracted by things happening at home that was a very hard time for me but I know better than to let things take your eye off the ball during a night watch.”