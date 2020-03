Bridget Jones’s Diary

Take a few tips from Bridget Jones (Renee Zellweger), who knows that ice cream under a big blanket makes everything better. The 2001 rom-com reveals what happens when Bridget becomes determined to improve herself while looking for love … writing about her journey through it all. Fans can also watch 2004’s Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby.