Best Rom-Coms to Watch When You’re Stuck at Home

Clueless
In 1995’s Clueless, Cher (Alicia Silverstone) reveals what it’s like to be a valley girl in the ‘90s — it includes a lot of plaid and house parties — while accidentally falling for her ex-stepbrother, Josh (Paul Rudd). She also masters what it’s like to not be a good teen driver and goes head to head with disaster relief.
