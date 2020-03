P.S. I Love You

Need a good cry? 2007’s P.S. I Love You will make you cry, laugh and then cry some more as viewers see Holly (Hilary Swank), a young widow, struggle to find herself again with the help of 10 letters that her late husband, Gerry (Gerard Butler), left for her to find after his passing. It also stars Lisa Kudrow and Gina Gershon as Holly’s BFFs.