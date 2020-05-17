‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Ian Ziering

The actor played immature ladies’ man Steve Sanders, who grappled with issues over being adopted, for the entire length of the show, which ran from 1990 to 2000. Like Garth and Doherty, he had a stint on Dancing With the Stars in 2007. He has starred on several reality shows since the teen drama ended, including The Apprentice (2015) and Worst Cooks in America (2018), as well as several Sharknado movies. He is married to Erin Ludwig, with whom he shares daughters Mia and Penna.