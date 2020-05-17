‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jason Priestley

The Canadian actor played always-ethical high school heartthrob Brandon Walsh from 1990 to 2000, leaving at the beginning of the ninth season as his character traveled to many locations around the world for his career in journalism. Priestley, who has played Matt Shade on Global TV’s Private Eyes since 2016, returned to his former zip code of 90210 when the series’ six-episode quasi-reboot aired on Fox in August 2019. He shares a daughter, Ava, and a son, Dashiell, with wife Naomi Lowde-Priestley, whom he married in 2005.