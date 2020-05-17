‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jennie Garth

The actress ruled West Beverly from 1990 to 2000 as Beverly Hills princess Kelly Taylor. Kelly was BFFs with Donna and Brenda and part of one of TV’s greatest love triangles, dating both Brandon and Dylan. Since the series wrapped, the mother of three starred in What I Like About You and Mystery Girls and competed on Dancing With the Stars in 2007. Garth was also featured in the 2008 rendition of the show, playing a grown-up version of the role that made her famous. She then rejoined the rest of the 90210 OG members in summer 2019 to play herself, reminiscing on her days as Kelly Taylor.