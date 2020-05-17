‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Luke Perry

The iconic actor portrayed brooding teen rebel Dylan McKay — and Brenda Walsh’s first love — from 1990 to 2000. McKay was also romantically linked to Kelly Taylor and Valerie Malone on the show. Post-90210, the father of two took to the stage in the London’s West End theater production of When Harry Met Sally alongside Alyson Hannigan. He later played an inmate on HBO’s Oz, had a guest-starring role as a gay bird-watcher on Will & Grace and nabbed a starring role as Linc Stark in John From Cincinnati. His second big break came in 2017, however, when he was introduced as Fred Andrews, a main castmember in the CW smash Riverdale, before his March 2019 passing.