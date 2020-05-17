‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tori Spelling

At 17, the sTori Telling author starred as virginal Donna Martin for the duration of the series. She later admitted she was cast in the role thanks to her father, the late Aaron Spelling, who created the hit show. The So NoTORIous star has been busy since her stint as Donna in both the original series and its reboot. In 2006, she landed her own reality series, Tori & Dean: Sweet Home Hollywood, which centered on her life with husband Dean McDermott and their now five children. She also had a role in a reboot of her cult 1996 Lifetime film, Mother, May I Sleep With Danger? During 2019’s short-lived BH90210 show, Spelling trolled her and her husband’s history of financial struggles. “People love to talk about that in the press,” she told Us exclusively in August 2019. “So I’m like, let’s write about it.”