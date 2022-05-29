‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Memphis Garrett and Christmas Abbott (Season 22)

Status: Married

While Memphis and Christmas did not spark a showmance inside the Big Brother house, Us exclusively confirmed that they had begun dating nearly three months after filming wrapped.

“I knew around week six in the house that there was something about her I would not be able to ignore,” the businessman, who finished in second place during seasons 10 and 22, exclusively told Us in December 2020. “We both had to respectfully take care of situations we were in and needed some time. That time apart made me realize I couldn’t be without her.”

After getting engaged in June 2021, the twosome wed the following May.