Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo – Season 18

Status: Engaged

During their Big Brother season, Nicole and Victor weren’t even in the same alliance. In fact, she had a showmance with Corey Brooks at the time. However, they began dating after the show and got engaged during a special appearance on season 20 in September 2018. They announced Nicole’s first pregnancy in January 2021 and tied the knot in March 2021. They welcomed their first son, Arrow, in July 2021.