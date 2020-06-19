‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Swaggy C and Bayleigh Dayton — Season 20

Status: Dating

The couple’s showmance started shortly after they entered the house, but they only spent 23 days together before Swaggy was evicted. Despite their brief romance, the day trader proposed to the flight attendant on the season finale after spending much of the summer with her family back home. “I want you and only you,” he told her. “I don’t really know what my future holds, but I do know I want you in it.” Later that night, the newly engaged duo stayed mum on the aftershow, Off the Block With Ross and Marissa, when asked about pregnancy rumors, but Bayleigh did say, “We definitely want to have babies.” Two days later, the pair confirmed on YouTube that Bayleigh did get pregnant on the show, but she suffered a miscarriage in the jury house.