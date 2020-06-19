‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans — Season 20

Status: Dating

The lifeguard and the fitness model, who are both from Hilton Head, South Carolina, had chemistry from the very beginning, but it took a few weeks for their romance to begin. They finally shared a kiss and exchanged “I love yous” toward the end of the season. Tyler outed his low-key romance with Angela during his final statements to the jury on the finale, during which he finished in second place behind his Level Six alliance member Kaycee Clark.