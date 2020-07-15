‘Big Brother’ Showmances Through the Years: Where Are They Now?

Will Kirby and Shannon Dragoo — Season 2

The pair developed a romantic connection in summer 2001 despite Dragoo having a boyfriend at the time. Kirby raised eyebrows when he convinced Dragoo that he had a rare form of cancer. However, the lie didn’t keep the duo from dating outside the house for several months before their split. Kirby later married For Love or Money champ Erin Brodie in 2015. They welcomed their son, Cash, in 2010 and daughter, Scarlett, in 2012. Dragoo is also married and has two children.