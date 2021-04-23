Ronnie’s Legal Drama

The reality star was arrested in October 2019 after an alleged altercation with his ex-girlfriend Jenn Harley. He was charged with seven misdemeanors at the time, including domestic violence, child endangerment, brandishing a weapon, criminal threats, false imprisonment and two counts of resisting arrest. Us confirmed in May 2020 that he accepted a plea deal after pleading no contest to one count of domestic battery and one count of resisting arrest. He was placed on probation for 36 months, was ordered to serve 30 days of comminute labor and required to pay a $20,000 to the Jewish Family Services of L.A., a women’s shelter. Additionally, he was required to complete a 52-week domestic violence program.

In April 2021, Ortiz-Magro was arrested in Los Angeles for domestic violence. A source told Us exclusively at the time that his daughter, Ariana, was with him “as it was his turn to watch her this week, but she is in safe hands now.” The incident did not involve Harley, Ariana’s mother, the insider added.