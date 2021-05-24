Family fun! Pink shared the spotlight at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards as she walked the red carpet with her daughter, Willow, and son, Jameson, on Sunday, May 23.

The 41-year-old singer, who shares her little ones with husband Carey Hart, stunned in a vibrant pink dress as she arrived at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday. Her 9-year-old daughter shined even brighter with a unicorn dress, metallic jacket and cheetah slippers.

The “Raise Your Glass” singer’s 4-year-old son got fans talking with his choice of a white button-down shirt, black blazer, jeans, black cowboy boots and a blue hat to tie it all together.

The trio posed for photos before heading into the music-filled show, which will include a performance from Pink herself. The “What About Us” singer will also be honored during the telecast with the Icon Award, which is given to musicians who’ve achieved excellence in the Billboard charts and made a lasting impression on the music industry.

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world,” the “Lady Marmalade” musician told Billboard ahead of the show. “Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom!”

The “Just Like Fire” singer, who has won three Billboard Music Awards and been nominated 10 times in her career thus far, added: “I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed.”

Earlier this month, Pink got real about parenthood, admitting that she “didn’t really want to be a mom” before welcoming her two children. “It just wasn’t on my list of to-dos,” she told Carson Daly on Thursday, May 20.

The Grammy winner, who has recently collaborated on music with her daughter, revealed that having Willow changed everything for her.

“I had Willow and, man, that saying of ‘watching your heart go walking outside of your body.’ It’s truly how it feels,” the Pennsylvania native explained.

Pink previously spoke with Us Weekly about how her kids view her and her career, revealing in January 2020 that they don’t find her “cool at all.” In fact, she said that Willow has no time for her when the family goes on tour together.

“[She] loves being a carney [on tour], she loves the life, the circus that we live in and she’s grateful, but she doesn’t really like my music at all,” the “So What” songstress noted. “She worked quick change [on my tour] for a while, and then she was bored with me and wanted to be with the dancers.”

The kids, who usually travel with their mom for work, are also big fans of what their dad, 45, does. “[They] absolutely love motorcycles” like Hart, who is a professional motocross rider, Pink told Us. “It’s in their DNA.”

