Speculation that Dean and Caelynn started seeing each other surfaced in July, weeks before Bachelor in Paradise premiered on Monday, August 5. According to an insider, the twosome are “together, but are taking it slow.” While Dean hasn’t confirmed his romance with Caelynn, he came to her defense on Tuesday via Twitter.

“A ‘public figure’ sharing private text messages in an attempt to salvage whatever is left of their fragile ego….” Dean wrote. “Calling it childish would be disrespectful to children everywhere.”