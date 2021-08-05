Adam Lambert

“Hey, Eclipse, want my song?” the former American Idol contestant asked during an interview with MTV in 2009, joking that his song “Suburban Decay” was “too theatrical” for his own record. Although he didn’t make the soundtrack, there were no hard feelings. Still a vampire lover, Lambert dressed as the mythical creature for Halloween in 2009 and 2012, and once even pretended to take a bite out of Catherine Hardwicke‘s neck when he posed for a photo with the Twilight director.