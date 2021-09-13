Fiona Apple vs. The Awards (1997)

After being announced as the Best New Artist winner, the “Sleep to Dream” singer put the awards show on blast. “Oh man, oh man. I didn’t prepare a speech and I’m sorry,” she began. “But I’m glad that I didn’t because I’m not going to do this the way that everybody else does it.”

She continued: “Everybody out there that’s watching this world: this world is bulls–t. And you shouldn’t model your life around what we think is cool, and what we’re wearing and we’re saying and everything. Go with yourself.”

Though she was heavily criticized for the candid moment, Apple had no regrets. “When I have something to say, I’ll say it,” she told Rolling Stone the following year.