2017

While Milano may have been on good terms with Doherty for the first time in 15 years, McGowan came for her former costar when the Mistresses star supported Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgia Chapman. “You make me want to vomit. You actually gave me a body flashback. Well done, fake one,” McGowan, who publicly accused Weinstein of sexual assault, tweeted.

McGowan later told Nightline: “I don’t like her. ‘Cause I think she’s a lie.”