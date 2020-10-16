‘Charmed’ Behind-the-Scenes Drama Over the Years: A Timeline

2020

Not long after Combs and McGowan reunited via Instagram Live, McGowan and Milano came for each other again. The latest drama began when Milano fired back at McGowan for slamming the Democratic party. As a result, McGown accused Milano of making the Charmed set “toxic AF.”

“1) You stole #metoo (a brilliant communication tool, not a movement) from Tarana [Burke]. You co-opted my movement, the Cultural Reset, for fame, jealous of me for outing my rapist. You made 250k per week on Charmed,” McGowan tweeted. :You threw a fit in front of the crew, yelling, ‘They don’t pay me enough to do this s–t!’ Appalling behavior on the daily. I cried every time we got renewed because you made that set toxic AF. Now, get off my coattails you f–king fraud.”

In response, Milano told Us, “Hurt people hurt people. Commenting any further doesn’t align with my wellness plan.”

Combs, for her part, spoke to Us days before Milano and McGowan’s feud re-erupted on Twitter.

“What I used to say is ‘We definitely don’t always go home and have a slumber party,’” she told Us. “But the fact of the matter is the show and our dedication to the fans is bigger.”

As the drama played out, Combs didn’t take sides on social media either, tweeting, “I mean was there ever an episode where we all got along? No. No one would’ve watched that show. It’s ok. Call your siblings, parents and grandparents. Breathe deep thankfully. Life is short and just got shorter for many. That’s what Piper would’ve said. As she blew something up.”

Doherty, meanwhile, also took the high road, writing, “I just want to say … thank you Charmed fans. No matter what’s happening just know you are appreciated and loved.”