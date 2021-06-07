Awards Shows CMT Music Awards 2021: Performers, Hosts and Everything We Know About the Show By Johnni Macke 3 hours ago CMT 6 1 / 6 Date The show will air on CMT Wednesday, June 9, at 8 p.m. ET. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Celebrity Mugshots: Amanda Bynes, Justin Bieber, Josh Duggar and More! Cast of ‘Friends’ Relationship Statuses: Who Are Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and More Stars Dating? Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True More News