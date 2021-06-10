Hitting the town! Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, were among the few country music couples who attended the 2021 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, June 9.

The Nashville-based awards show brought even more life to Music City following a 2020 coronavirus pandemic event, thanks in part to some of the hottest pairings in the country genre.

The “Be Like That” singer, who was also the cohost alongside Kelsea Ballerini at this year’s event, gave his wife, 28, a shout-out when accepting the trophy for Male Video of the Year for “Worship You.”

“Thank you guys so much. I have to thank my wife for supporting me in everything I do,” Brown said after taking home two CMTs during the evening. “Of course, my baby Kingsley, this is the second video she’s debuted in. Everyone knows that I love family. Thank you guys so much. I love y’all. God bless you guys.”

The “Heaven” crooner previously gushed over his love, who is featured in his “Worship You” video, via social media. “The absolute best thing that could ever have happened to me was meeting you,” he wrote about Jae in April.

Six months prior, he paid tribute to the Pennsylvania native, with whom he shares 19-month-old Kingsley, on their anniversary. “Happy anniversary babe! @katelynbrown ❤️ My world, My best friend, My everything and can’t wait to celebrate! We popping bottles when I get home!!!!” he wrote alongside a family snap in October 2020.

Trace Adkins walked the red carpet with his wife of two years, Victoria Pratt, while Chris Stapleton sang alongside his wife, Morgane Stapleton, from the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

Carrie Underwood, who shares sons Isaiah, 6, and Jacob, 2, with husband Mike Fisher, on the other hand, opted to attend the event solo. The “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer, 38, who is the most-awarded artist in CMT Music Awards history, did, however, take the stage with a group of men … NEEDTOBREATHE. She was also nominated for two awards, Collaborative Video of the Year and Video of the Year alongside John Legend for their duet “Hallelujah.”

Miranda Lambert, who is married to Brendan McLoughlin, also rode solo at the awards show. The 2021 CMTs were a big night for both the Grammy winner, 37, and her husband, 30, however, who is the music video eye candy for Lambert’s “Settling Down” video, which was nominated for Female Video of the Year and Best Family Feature.

Lambert previously gushed about her man after “Settling Down” dropped in October 2020, telling fans during a live Q&A, “I think we understand why we had him in my video. Because he’s really pretty and I needed a video babe and he was there, so I mean, it just worked out.”

The “Vice” singer added: “My favorite part of filming was watching my husband sort of come to life on camera. It was his video debut and he’s so sweet and humble about it, but he really killed it, so that was fun to watch.”

Scroll down to see the hottest duos from the CMT Music Awards: