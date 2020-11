Alison Brie (Annie Edison)

Along with Community, the California native received recognition for her roles on shows like Mad Men, BoJack Horseman and GLOW, the latter which earned her nods at the SAG Awards and Golden Globes in 2019. She’s also starred in 2014’s The Lego Movie, 2015’s Sleeping With Other People and 2016’s How to Be Single. In 2020, she cowrote and produced Netflix’s Horse Girl. Brie married Dave Franco in March 2017 after five years together.