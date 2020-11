Gillian Jacobs (Britta Perry)

The Juilliard grad starred as Mickey Dobbs on Judd Apatow‘s Netflix series Love from 2016 to 2018 before taking her talents to the silver screen for movies like Don’t Think Twice (2016), Ibiza (2018) and I Used to Go Here (2020). Jacobs was previously featured in season 4 of HBO’s Girls, which aired in 2015.