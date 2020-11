Joel McHale (Jeff Winger)

Along with Community, McHale is best known for providing snarky commentary as the host of The Soup from 2004 to 2015. He later went on to helm his own talk show, The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale, which was canceled by Netflix in 2018 after just one season. On the big screen, McHale had roles in 2012’s Ted, 2014’s Blended and 2018’s The Happytime Murders. He shares two sons with wife Sarah Williams, whom he wed in 1996.