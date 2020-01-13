Critics’ Choice Awards 2020: What You Didn’t See on TV

A night to remember! The 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards is officially in the books, making for another unforgettable year. A-listers like Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman and Anne Hathaway were among several high-profile names that attended the glamorous event held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, on Sunday, January 12.

Taye Diggs brought his A-game when hosting the 25th annual affair, which was presented by FIJI Water. During Sunday’s ceremony, the All American star took the opportunity to poke fun at his ex-wife, Idina Menzel, when speaking to the Glee alum’s Frozen costar Kristen Bell, who was honored with the #SeeHer award.

“I wanted to congratulate you on Frozen 2,” Diggs, 49, said to Bell, 39, as she was seated at her table. “I hear that it’s the No. 1 animated film that was ever made ever in the whole universe, right?”

The Veronica Mars star replied, “That’s what I’ve heard as well.” However, Diggs then teased Menzel, with whom he shares 10-year-old son Walker, by referencing John Travolta’s major blunder from the 2014 Academy Awards where mispronounced the Rent actress’ name.

“And you were in the film with my baby mama,” he continued. “What’s her name? Adele Dazeem? Also known as Idina Menzel.”

Later on, Bell, who was the fourth-ever #SeeHer award recipient, championed for women in her powerful acceptance speech. “The idea of womanhood is someone who sheds the perfect little box and owns their complexity and I’ve been really lucky to be able to play some really complex women,” she explained. “Nobody is just one thing. We are all of the things. So thank you for this, the reminder to see her and see myself in total, the brave parts, and the cowardly parts and even the parts that cry at sloths.”

Like Bell, Eddie Murphy received a special honor when he accepted this year’s Lifetime Achievement award. The 58-year-old Saturday Night Live alum, who was also nominated for Best Actor for his role in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, opened up about his long career during his acceptance speech.

“I’ve been making movies, next year … 40 years. I’ve been doing it for a minute now and being able to make a living as an actor is a privilege and a blessing,” he shared at the time. “And to make your living making people laugh, there’s no higher … you’re the luckiest person in the world to be able to do that.”

Stars including Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern, Regina King and Michelle Williams also took home the night’s most coveted prizes. However, there was plenty more that went on behind-the-scenes that viewers didn’t get to see on TV.

Scroll down below for exclusive details on unseen moments for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards.

With reporting by Emily Marcus