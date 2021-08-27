Riley Smith

Smith portrayed Andrea Carson’s (Alana Austin) love interest and fellow racer Dean Talon in 2001’s Motocrossed. The actor then starred in Not Another Teen Movie, New York Minute and Urban Cowboy before really focusing on TV roles. He appeared on Raising Dad, 24, Drive, 90210, True Blood and Nashville. The Iowa native also played Frank Sullivan on Frequency, Dr. Will Grant on Life Sentence and Levi Scott on Proven Innocent before landing the role of Ryan Hudson on The CW’s Nancy Drew in 2019. Smith cofounded the band Life of Riley in 2006. The group released three albums before 2010 and the musician has since dropped multiple solo EPs, including 2020’s “Chocolate.” In August 2019, the star and his fiancée, Ashli Robson, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Shiloh.