What Did Olivia Wilde Have to Say About Shia LaBeouf’s Exit?

In September 2020, Deadline reported that Styles would be joining the cast opposite Pugh after LaBeouf allegedly left the project “due to a scheduling conflict.” Following the American Honey actor’s departure, Wilde discussed not allowing actors on her set who don’t contribute positively to the project, causing many to believe some sort of drama occurred with LaBeouf.

“Someone, who’s a very established actor and director in this industry, gave me really terrible advice that was helpful, because I just knew I had to do the opposite,” the House alum said during a February 2021 interview with Variety. “They said, ‘Listen, the way to get respect on a set, you have to have three arguments a day. Three big arguments that reinstate your power, remind everyone who’s in charge, be the predator.’ That is the opposite of my process. And I want none of that … The no a–holes policy, it puts everybody on the same level.”

During another interview with Variety in August 2022, Wilde explained why LaBeouf left. “I say this as someone who is such an admirer of his work. His process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions,” she claimed.

Further in her interview, Wilde went on to explain that she wanted Pugh to feel as comfortable as possible with her scene partner. “A lot came to light after this happened that really troubled me, in terms of his behavior,” she continued. “For our film, what we really needed was an energy that was incredibly supportive. Particularly with a movie like this, I knew that I was going to be asking Florence to be in very vulnerable situations, and my priority was making her feel safe and making her feel supported. I find myself just really wishing [Shia] health and evolution because I believe in restorative justice.”