Switching It Up

Bravo announced in August that Garcelle and Sutton were joining the show.

Kyle teased the new additions during an exclusive interview with Us at BravoCon. “It’s a great season because all of these woman have so much going on in their lives,” she said. “They’re all so different across the board, Sutton, Garcelle, they’re so different and they add different spice to the cast. It’s just great. We all have so much going on.”