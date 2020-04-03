Welcome to his crib! Drake put his lavish Toronto mansion on full display in the music video for “Toosie Slide” — and fans can’t get enough of the rapper’s high class home.

The 33-year-old rapper dropped the new visual on Friday, April 3, and gave a sneak peek at what self-isolation looks like for him amid the current coronavirus pandemic. The video opens on a barren downtown Toronto, showing eerily empty streets beneath the city lights. Once inside, Drake appears in front of a trophy case wearing a camouflage jacket, ski mask and gloves. The Grammy winner strolls casually around his huge home, setting his sights on the next viral dance craze with a simple few steps in the chorus.

The “God’s Plan” rapper had previously teased the new single with a sneak peek of Atlanta-based dancer Toosie performing the song’s instructed choreography. Fans on TikTok have already gone wild with the bare-bones dance moves, following up the rapper’s popular “In My Feelings” challenge from 2018.

After the Canadian musician busts a move beneath a stunning chandelier in his foyer, he takes the cameras through his living room, standing in front of a shiny grand piano beside a roaring fireplace. As the video continues, Drake hops up onto a marble kitchen island, bobbing his head to the music during his MTV Cribs-style home tour.

The former Degrassi star’s latest video comes shortly after he shared the first photos of his 2-year-old son Adonis’ face in a touching tribute to his loved ones. “What is most important for you right now is to connect to your own inner light,” Drake wrote via Instagram in March, encouraging fans to find joy in this uncertain time. “I love and miss my beautiful family and friends and I can’t wait for the joyful day when we are all able to reunite. Until then please keep your lights on.”

Scroll down to see more of Drake’s designer Toronto mansion!