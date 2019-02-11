A wild ride. The 61st annual Grammy Awards, which took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 10, are over, but the excitement is still going strong. Music’s biggest night was filled with thrilling performances, stunning fashions and inspiring wins, making the awards show unforgettable.

The evening kicked off with former first lady Michelle Obama making a surprise appearance alongside host Alicia Keys, winner Lady Gaga, performer Jennifer Lopez and actress Jada Pinkett Smith.

“Whether we like country, rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves,” Obama, 55, said as the crowd went wild. “Our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in. Music shows us that all of it matters, every story within every voice, every note within every song.”

The surprises continued when Miley Cyrus joined Shawn Mendes on stage to perform his song “In My Blood.” The former Hannah Montana actress, 26, later returned to the stage for a fun tribute to her godmother, Dolly Parton. Katy Perry, Kacey Musgraves, Maren Morris and Little Big Town were all on hand to honor the 73-year-old music legend with renditions of some of her hits including “9 to 5” and “After the Gold Rush.”

Cardi B gave the evening a boost of humor when she went up to accept the award for Best Rap Album for Invasion of Privacy. “I can’t breathe. Oh my goodness. I’m sorry, I just — the nerves are so bad,” the Love & Hip Hop: New York alum, 26, said as husband Offset stood by her side.

Check out the video above to relive these and the rest of the best moments from the 2019 Grammys, all in just 60 seconds!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!