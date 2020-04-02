Tyler Cameron Tells Peter Weber to Delete TikTok After His Debut

Battling it out! Tyler Cameron doesn’t appear to be too happy with Peter Weber’s arrival on TikTok.

The 27-year-old general contractor took his beef to Twitter, where he asked fellow Bachelorette alum Dustin Kendrick for his help in getting Weber, 28, to leave the popular social media app. “Hey @dustinbkendrick, I’m going to need you to grab Peter’s phone right now and delete the Tik Tok app #theboxgonewrong,” Cameron tweeted on Wednesday, April 1.

Weber made his TikTok debut on Tuesday, March 31, with the help of Kendrick, 31, and Kelley Flanagan, a 28-year-old attorney who vied for the pilot’s love on season 24 of The Bachelorette earlier this year. Joined by other pals, the trio danced to Wiz Khalifa and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Something New.”

Fans were stunned to see Weber and Flanagan fueling dating rumors with their TikTok, just days after they were spotted together in Chicago.

Cameron, for his part, started a TikTok and Instagram account last month, called “The Quarantine Crew,” while isolating in Florida. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown and Cameron’s younger brother, Ryan Cameron, have been featured in the social media updates alongside the male model’s friends: Matt James, Kate Dooley, Olivia Faria, Mollie Foertmeyer and Jacob Laham.

Together, The Quarantine Crew have shared their many shenanigans from their time in isolation, including several fun-filled dance videos and live streaming their workout sessions for fans to follow.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, many celebrities have passed the time by joining TikTok. Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin), for one, put their best foot forward when trying out the dance challenge for Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage.” Tinashe recruited her dad, Michael Kachingwe, to do a cute dance bit to “Computer Love” by Zapp.

Ashley Tisdale has shared many of her TikTok dance videos on Instagram, one of which included her recreating the routine for “We’re All in This Together” from 2006’s High School Musical. “If you need to work out while on #selfquarantine try this 😂,” she wrote via Instagram on March 16. “Hopefully this will brighten your day a little!”