Emmys

Rachel Brosnahan and More Celebs Whose Pets Crashed Their Emmys 2020 Video Chats

By
Dylan McDermott dog Emmys 2020
 Courtesy of Dylan McDermott/Instagram
4
4 / 4
podcast
LTG_10.16.20

Dylan McDermott

The American Horror Story star’s dog rocked a bow tie.
Back to top