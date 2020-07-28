Mark Ruffalo

“Although this Emmy nomination comes with enormous gratitude, it would be disingenuous of me to say that it isn’t bittersweet. I am nothing in #IKnowThisMuchIsTrue without Derek Cianfrance who has made a piece of work that will stand the test of time, nor for Rosie, Archie, John, Phil, Melissa, Imogen, Rob, Gabe, and the rest of our inspired cast and crew, @HBO, and our production team,” the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominee tweeted on Tuesday. “With you, I share this nomination. Love and admiration to all.”