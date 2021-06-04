Eriq La Salle

La Salle played Dr. Peter Benton for eight seasons before walking away from the show in 2002. He appeared in two more episodes during season 15 in 2009. He starred on The System as Andrew Evans before appearing in Inside Out, Johnny Was and episodes of 24, Covert Affairs and How to Make It in America. The Connecticut native also starred on A Gifted Man, Blackout and Under the Dome. La Salle has an equally successful career behind the camera with more than 30 directing credits to his name, including The Night Shift, CSI: Cyber, Chicago P.D. and Law & Order: Organized Crime. He was also a co-executive producer on Chicago P.D. from 2017 to 2019 before being bumped up to executive producer in 2018. The actor is also an author, penning Laws of Depravity and Laws of Innocence.