Where Do Faye’s Loyalties Lie?

Faye (Chloe Cherry) has been staying with Fez and Ashtray for the duration of season 2 instead of with her boyfriend Custer (Tyler Chase). At the end of episode 6, Faye meets with Custer who tells her that the police are looking at Fez and Ashtray for Mouse’s death. Some Reddit users believe that she will stay quiet and not warn her roommates about a possible arrest.