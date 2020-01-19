Every Star Who’s Left ‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Where Are They Now?

Jessica Capshaw (Dr. Arizona Robbins)

As zany and bubbly pediatric surgeon Arizona Robbins, Jessica Capshaw (the stepdaughter of Steven Spielberg) was a favorite amongst fans — even more so after she lost her leg in the season 8 plane crash and showed a different side of herself. However, Capshaw’s character was unexpectedly written off after 10 seasons, and she ended her tenure as Arizona in 2018. The actress has two projects reportedly in post-production and is married with four children.