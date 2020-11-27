Clare Crawley

Clare’s journey to becoming the Bachelorette wasn’t smooth. Over the years, she denied that she had sex with Juan Pablo Galavis in the ocean during season 18 and called out the show for editing it to look like she spoke to a raccoon during season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, but she was seemingly the most upset with production during her brief stint as the season 16 lead.

After Clare met now-fiancé Dale Moss during the October 2020 premiere, it was clear she only had eyes for the model. As a result, the first two episodes of the season were focused on her relationship with Dale. Clare subsequently “liked” a series of tweets blaming the show for the “Dale-obsessed story line.”

One post read, “People saying that @Clare_Crawley is wasting everyone’s time without realizing that she’s contractually obligated to do so. I would also wager that there are many seasons where the lead talks about their frontrunner just as much, we just don’t see it #BacheloretteABC.”

Clare also blamed the show for the controversial strip dodgeball date.