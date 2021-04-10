First and Foremost

Mere months after A Year in the Life debuted, Graham and Bledel addressed the possibility of reprising their roles again. “I don’t know if there is a need to do more. I would never want it to feel like we overstayed our welcome,” the Parenthood alum noted during Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys panel in April 2017. “There’s probably a way to keep these characters alive, but I don’t know if that’s the best thing for them.”

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, for her part, said she would be “interested in telling a story that is dynamic and that I sort of relate to and can hook into.”