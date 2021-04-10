The Lorelai Clause

Graham divulged in March 2021 that she always keeps the option for more Gilmore Girls on the table. “I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” she told SiriusXM’s Jessica Shaw. “And it’s not — I don’t want to start any new rumors — it’s not for any concrete reason.”

Sherman-Palladino made her insist on the contract clause. “I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all. And because we could never have predicted [a revival] in the past,” the actress continued. “So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”

Graham’s confession led to new speculation about season 2. “I don’t ever say never,” she told Collider in April 2021. “I still talk to Amy and Kelly [Bishop] and Alexis. There is not a plan for it. Everyone is doing their own thing. If that came up again, I love that character so much and I love Amy. I will work with her, anytime. It would just be a matter of responsibility to the fans and what we could give them that’s deserving of their devotion, or should it just live in reruns. So, I don’t know.”