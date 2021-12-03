July 2021

“I don’t even doubt. I wouldn’t put it past him for a second. I have all the hope in the world that there will be a movie,” Sarah told Us Weekly in July. “I think we’d all just drop every project we were on just to get a chance to work together again. We just love each other so much and have kind of experienced this just incredible experience over the past six years together, seeing how the show has really taken off and affected so many people around the world. And I think through that, we’re all kind of tied together forever in a way, but we would in a heartbeat do it.”

She added that she knows nothing, telling Us, “Daniel won’t give anything away ever, you know, he’s extremely busy right now. But I’d be surprised if it didn’t happen one day down the road.”