Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson

After winning season 19 together, Carson and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum have maintained their friendship, often keeping in touch through social media or visiting one another IRL. In October 2020, Ribeiro wished his former dance teacher a happy birthday via Instagram, captioning the tribute post, “Happy Birthday to my Lil Wit (now grown) @witneycarson. You’ve been the best dance partner, card dealer, and little sis I could’ve ever asked for. Hope you have a fantastic day and can’t wait to see you soon.”