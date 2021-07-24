BFFs

Former ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Partners That Have Stayed Good Friends After the Show

By
Former Dancing With Stars Partners Stayed Good Friends
 Broadimage/Shutterstock
10
6 / 10
podcast
Gummy_Ad_71621_600x338

Alfonso Ribeiro and Witney Carson

After winning season 19 together, Carson and the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum have maintained their friendship, often keeping in touch through social media or visiting one another IRL. In October 2020, Ribeiro wished his former dance teacher a happy birthday via Instagram, captioning the tribute post, “Happy Birthday to my Lil Wit (now grown) @witneycarson. You’ve been the best dance partner, card dealer, and little sis I could’ve ever asked for. Hope you have a fantastic day and can’t wait to see you soon.” 

Back to top