Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart

Fans saw this duo’s close friendship develop during the 29th season of the ABC show in 2020. Following their elimination, the dancer spoke to Good Morning America about the figure skater, noting, “By now it is no secret that Johnny and I created a very special bond over the duration of the season. Our connection to each other was instantaneous. It was honestly a bit strange how quickly we connected because we are both fiercely private people and not normally quick to let people in. … I believe that people come into your life in the right time and right place, and I believe this to be true of my newfound friendship with Johnny.”

Stewart wished the Olympics commentator a joyous birthday in July 2020 with a sweet Instagram post, writing, “It is rare that I instantly connect with people, but since day one we both knew there was something special and unique about this friendship. I’m wishing you the most wonderful year filled with all that you deserve and desire! I can’t wait to squeeze you so hard today!”