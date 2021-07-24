Simone Biles and Sasha Farber

Farber went from choreographing the GOAT on the dance floor to working with on the mat! In July 2021, the duo revealed on Biles’ Facebook Watch series that they were collaborating on her Olympic floor routine.

Months prior, Farber shared a snap of the pair in the gym, gushing, “So much fun working with this one!! IM SO EXCITED FOR @simonebiles she is on 🔥🔥 What she can do with her body is out of this world, how much power she has is just not possible for a human. I literally watched her fly in the air, she is not human!! Her drive and dedication is out of this world. She just keeps getting better and better!! I’m literally going to be in the audience holding the biggest sign for you, with the biggest smile on my face Love ya Simz!”