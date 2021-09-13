Liam Payne

One year after Payne started dating singer Cheryl Cole in 2016, they welcomed a son named Bear. While the duo called it quits in July 2018, they work together to coparent their baby boy. “I’m the strict one; Liam isn’t,” Cole told The Telegraph in April 2019. “[Liam is] much softer than me. But it is what it is, and I’m OK about it. When you have a baby, you are not consumed with just thinking about yourself. It’s your responsibility to keep things settled and happy, so you make the best of everything. And we have.”

Payne released “Strip That Down” in 2017, followed by his debut album, LP1, in 2019.

The British crooner was also briefly linked to supermodel Naomi Campbell before getting engaged to model Maya Henry in August 2020. He confirmed the pair’s split in June 2021. The following month, news broke that they were back together.