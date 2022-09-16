Alexis Bledel

Playing goody-goody Rory Gilmore was Bledel’s second role as an actress, but not her last. She played Lena in two Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants films, appeared on Mad Men in 2012 and starred in the short-lived series Us & Them. In 2016, she revived her role as Rory for the Netflix reboot, and portrayed the character Emily Malek in The Handmaid’s Tale from 2017 until 2022.

In 2014, Bledel married Vincent Kartheiser, whom she met on Mad Men, and in fall 2015 they welcomed their first child. Kartheiser filed for divorce in August 2022 and the split was finalized later that month.