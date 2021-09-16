Melissa McCarthy

Playing Lorelai’s BFF for seven seasons jumpstarted McCarthy’s career. After the show wrapped, the Illinois native joined the Samantha Who? cast and Rita Rocks before starring in Bridesmaids, This Is 40, Identity Thief and Tammy, along with other blockbuster comedies. From 2010 to 2016, McCarthy played Molly Flynn in Mike & Molly, and in 2016 she came back for one of the installments of the Gilmore Girls reboot. In 2017, she became the executive producer of Nobodies, which she followed up in 2020 with Little Big Shots. She stars in Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, which premiered in August 2021. In 2005, McCarthy married Ben Falcone, who she’s worked with on numerous projects. They share two daughters, Vivian and Georgette.